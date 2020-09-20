x
Child in critical condition after being found in pond north of Sour Lake

Sour Lake Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and the child was taken to a Beaumont hospital.
Credit: Getty Images

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A child was hospitalized after being found in a pond north of Sour Lake Sunday afternoon. 

The accident happened in the 14000 block of TX 326, Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis said. Sour Lake Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

The child was taken to a Beaumont hospital in critical condition, Davis said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

