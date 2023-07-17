Child killed, adult hurt in East Texas 3-vehicle crash

DPS says preliminary investigation indicates a car, driven by Jashadrian Morgan, 34, of Mt. Pleasant, was eastbound and had slowed down or stopped in the traffic lane because of other vehicles moving over for an emergency vehicle stopped in the shoulder. DPS say a pickup, driven by Gary Harper, 57, of Carrolton, was also eastbound and struck car. The car then hit an SUV, driven by Autumn Graves , 45, of Farmersville, which was stopped in the eastbound shoulder.