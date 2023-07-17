Child killed, adult hurt in East Texas 3-vehicle crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas — A child is dead and an adult was injured following a three-vehicle crash in Franklin County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, officials responded to a crash on I-30, just east of Mount Vernon.
DPS says preliminary investigation indicates a car, driven by Jashadrian Morgan, 34, of Mt. Pleasant, was eastbound and had slowed down or stopped in the traffic lane because of other vehicles moving over for an emergency vehicle stopped in the shoulder. DPS say a pickup, driven by Gary Harper, 57, of Carrolton, was also eastbound and struck car. The car then hit an SUV, driven by Autumn Graves , 45, of Farmersville, which was stopped in the eastbound shoulder.
Morgan was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 9-year-old passenger in Morgan's vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.