Didn't receive the September Child Tax Credit? Here's what you need to know

AUSTIN, Texas — This past week, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sent out the third round of approximately 35 million child tax credits totaling $15 billion to families across the country.

While July and August payments were delivered without a hitch, this week, families began reporting that they did not receive the September payment.

On Friday, The IRS stated it is aware of instances where some individuals did not receive their September payment yet.

"The IRS is currently looking into this situation, and we will share more information as soon as possible," according to the statement.

The majority of families who signed up for these credits will receive them through direct deposit, so no action is necessary.

For these families, each payment is up to $300 per month for each child under the age of 6 and up to $250 per month for each child ages 6 through 17.

However, individuals hoping for an update on their payment status through the IRS Update Portal may not be able to receive an update here yet either, the IRS stated.

Anyone currently receiving payments by paper check should allow until the end of September for the funds to arrive.

Families who wish to sign up for the credits still have time too. Visit the IRS website for more information.

The next payments are scheduled for Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15.