TYLER, Texas — A Tyler woman was arrested Friday morning on abandoning/endangering child criminal negligence charges.

According to Smith County Public Information Officer Larry Christian, an arrest warrant for Jennifer Felix, 23, was issued Wednesday, September 18.

On February 21, Child Protective Services were called to a home in the 4500 block of Lucky Avenue following a drug arrest at the home. Although, Felix was not arrested in the drug bust, she was present at the time.

According to deputies, her three children were also inside the home during the drug arrest.

Felix and the children were drug-tested at the time by CPS. The children were removed from the home and placed in CPS custody while agencies awaited results.

It indicated that Felix and her 5-year-old daughter tested positive for cocaine.

According to Christian, the children remain in CPS custody.

Felix was booked into the Smith County Jail with a bond set at $150,000.