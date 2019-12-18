TYLER, Texas —

Hundreds of kids and law enforcement officers teamed up for the annual Blue Santa event Tuesday.

The Blue Santa program allows children in need the opportunity to have get a special gift each year from police.

"I really want a Nintendo Switch," one of the children said enthusiastically. "I want a Go Kart too."

About 280 kids shopped at the Troup Highway Walmart with police officers, firefighters, sheriff's deputies and other first responders.

Each kid was given $100 to buy whatever they wanted with their shopping buddy.

One of the organizers of the event, Officer Chuck Boyce, says helping with gifts is not the only thing that's nice.

"We get to go shopping and have fun and just play around. A lot of times, we deal with these kids on the negative aspect, you know, we're having to come and arrest somebody or something bad's happening. And that's how they get to know us and that's not good," Officer Boyce said. "We can give back maybe change the view they saw us last time."