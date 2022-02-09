APPLY TODAY: Children of East Texas educators can apply for annual Peltier Teacher's Scholarship

The automobile dealership is giving away 50 $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors and undergraduates who are children of East Texas educators.

TYLER, Texas — It's that time of year again!

The gracious folks over at Peltier Auto Group are seeking applications for the 11th Annual Teacher's Scholarship.

The automobile dealership is giving away 50 $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors and undergraduates who are children of East Texas educators employed at pubic, private, charter or magnet schools.

The scholarships will be used to help families offset the cost of tuition, fees, books, room and board

"Our community is so important to us, this scholarship is our way of saying 'thank you' to all the hard work our teachers put into educating our children of the future," PeltierScholarship.com states. "To those of you applying, good luck!"

Below are the officials rules as outline on PeltierScholarship.com:

Eligibility

The student indicated on the application must be the child of a faculty member (teacher, administrator or paraprofessional) employed in a public, private, charter, or magnet school for the 2021-22 school year. The student must be a graduating senior of a 2022 high school class or currently enrolled at a college or university for the fall of 2022. Concurrent high school students are ineligible. Dependents and immediate family members of Peltier employees are ineligible.

Timeline

The Teacher’s Scholarship Program application website will be open through 11:59 p.m. on April 15, 2022. Incomplete applications or applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

How to Enter

Scholarship participants may log on to www.peltierscholarship.com, between now and April 15, 2022, to enter the program. Parents of students must “Like” any one of Peltier Auto Group's Facebook pages. “Likes” will be verified in order for a student’s application to be considered complete. Fill out the application completely and then submit. Should you wish to check the status of your application, please email apply@peltier.net with your questions.

Prize & Award

Fifty scholarships in the amount of $1,000 will be sent to the college or university of the student’s choosing to help offset the cost of tuition, fees, books, room and board. Payment of scholarships will be contingent upon receipt of verification that the applicant has met all eligibility requirements. All scholarships are awarded without regard to race, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age or national origin.

Judging Criteria

An objective third-party panel will judge each application. This panel is comprised of individuals with teaching backgrounds. The strength of essay, and student creativity, as well as extenuating circumstances, will be considered.

Notification of Winners