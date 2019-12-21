TYLER, Texas — Christmas can either be the most wonderful time of the year, or it can be the most difficult. For children of Smith County inmates, it’s mostly difficult.

Church of Living Hope in Tyler stepped up to make sure that these children have good memories of Christmas by hosting a Christmas celebration for them.

“This is an annual event here at Church of Living Hope. We call it Hope at Christmas,” said Senior Pastor David Herndon. “We go into Smith County Jail, and different families from our church purchase gifts for the children of the inmates that are there.”

