Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County seeks stuffed animal donations

TYLER, Texas — The Children's Advocacy Center of Smith County is seeking donations of stuffed animals to give to children who have been victims of abuse.

CAC Smith County said in a Facebook post the staff would like to give every child who comes for a forensic interview a new or never-been-used stuffed animal.

"This is a great way to bring joy and comfort to our clients while still protecting their identity," the post read.

The advocacy center works with law enforcement, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Child Protective Services investigators, prosecutors, therapists and medical personnel to provide a safe place for child abuse victims to tell their story, according to the nonprofit's website.

People can drop off the donated stuffed animals at the CAC Smith County, located at 2210 Frankston Highway in Tyler. Donations can also mailed to the same address.

The children's advocacy center is also fundraising for a capital campaign in an effort to move to a much larger facility to accommodate growth.