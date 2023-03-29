Jersey Mike's Subs Day of Giving donates to local organization

The proceeds will go to an organization that helps abused, neglected, and homeless children in Northeast Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Jersey Mike’s Subs celebrated 'Day of Giving' by donating 100 percent of their sales to a local organization.

This year, the four Jersey Mike's Subs locations in East Texas chose Children's Village. An organization that helps abused, neglected, and homeless children in Northeast Texas.

"We love to make a difference because a sandwich can make a difference," said Jersey Mike's Subs Broadway location owner, Jeff Gerhart.

A difference that makes a huge impact in sibling's lives by keeping them together.

"Our focus is on sibling groups of younger children from toddler to elementary age," said Executive Director of Children's Village, Matt Rogers.

Rogers said siblings often get separated depending on the household they go to but Children’s Village mission is to keep them together.

"We don’t discharge them. They remain here with us until they are ready to return to a family or are adopted," Rogers said.

In the meantime, kids at Children's Village spending time in their home away from home.

"Our kids attend public school and here on campus we have playground and a hundred acres of woods behind us. Activities in the house, board games," Rogers said.

The proceeds came as a pleasant surprise to Children's Village.

"It was a huge blessing having them unexpectedly step in," Rogers said.

It couldn’t have come at a better time! Recently Children’s Village bought a new minivan for one of its families.

"That is much more practical and economical for the families. It’s just a much better all-around vehicle for the use we’re going to have," Rogers said.

Back at Jersey Mikes Subs on Broadway in Tyler, Gerhart said they are continuing their month of giving by making sandwiches.

"You never think you can help so many people out with just sandwiches, and we’ve raised over $20,000 so far with just sandwiches," Gerhart said.