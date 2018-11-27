It’s officially the holiday season, and even though the temperature in East Texas has only fell below freezing a couple of times, people are starting to light up their fireplaces. If you’re on that list there’s some things you should know.

”People don’t realize the danger of having a chimney fire, until they have a chimney fire,” A Tyler chimney sweep owner, Swinney said.

It all starts with taking a good look at your fireplace. If it looks clean, that doesn't mean it is clean. For about every three quarters of wood you burn, it needs to be cleaned.

Check for creosote

Look for creosote loaded up on the walls.

“Creosote is very flammable, and it just builds up on the walls. Over the years it can get pretty thick,” Swinney said.

Once it gets up to a fourth of an inch, that’s when it needs to be cleaned.

”A good hot fire can set the creosote on fire up in the chimney and that’s when you have a chimney fire,” Swinney said.

Your best bet is calling a Chimney Sweep, and getting it inspected every two or three years.

Check the top of chimney

While most of the time is spent inside the house, you still want to check the top of the chimney. A screen protector helps to keep it protected from outside sources.

Make sure there’s to clean debris on screen protector.

Make sure screen isn’t clogged up.

Get screen replaced if there is a tear.

Listen for animals

If you don’t have a screen protector, animals can get through. Those animals can be a fire hazard, because they don’t allow smoke to escape properly.

Wood that can be good for the fireplace

According to Swinney, oak wood will cause the fire to be hotter than most other woods. The hotter fire will create less creosote build up on the walls of the chimney.

If you’ve already had your fireplace cleaned, you should check to see if there’s a down draft coming through your chimney. If you notice it, Swinney said you want to go to the nearest window and open it four to six inches. That gives the air enough room to circulate properly.

