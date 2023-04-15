Chinese refugees flee religious persecution, settling in East Texas

Sixty-three Chinese refugees are making East Texas their new home thanks to multiple organizations and U.S. representatives.

TYLER, Texas — A group of Chinese refugees feeling religious persecution received an East Texas welcome on Friday as they begin to settle into their new lives in America. Their arrival was a group effort from multiple U.S. representatives and organizations.

Sixty-three Chinese refugees that make up the Mayflower Church were welcomed to America at South Springs Baptist Church in Tyler with a warm embrace from community members. The pastor of the congregation said to the crowd that today everyone can see and can say God has done great things for them.

The journey to flee religious persecution started after getting connected with organizations Freedom Seekers International and China Aid.

Deana Brown, founder and executive director of FSI, said the group was getting transitioned from South Korea to Thailand when a week ago she and the refugees were detained by Thai police.

"I was in a jail there with them the day before I'd gone just to visit them and I think it's by God's design," Brown said. "The two hours after I got there, the Thai immigration came at that time looking for their visas and passports."

Brown said she and the refugees went through a long and intimidating journey in Thailand. She mentioned China had recently implemented a new policy in Thailand that said Chinese citizens who want to renew their visas must show their passport to the Chinese embassy.

"We just smiled and said, thank you, because we knew that was a death sentence," Brown said.

Although she was in Asia, Brown said she was able to communicate with Bob Fu of China Aid and East Texas U.S. Congressman Nathaniel Moran, who helped her and all the refugees get on a plane to the U.S.

"They are called Mayflower Church and we're glad that (they) finally reached the true destiny," Fu said. "The modern Mayflower to the U.S.A. soil and they have their vision to continue to be together and build their own Christian community."

Fu said it was with the help of multiple U.S. representatives and the U.S. Office of International Religious Freedom that this group has the chance at a new life, helping the members of Mayflower Church go from refugee status to humanitarian parole.

U.S. Representative Nathaniel Moran said this church's story helps show what's truly going on in China.

"(It's) a country that really turns its back on religion and faith in Jesus Christ and the United States, which is founded on those very beliefs," Moran said. "We have a country of liberty and in this instance we were able to promote the gospel of liberty."

That was the message Moran continued to preach on stage in front of the Mayflower Church congregation at South Springs Baptist Church. Moran said the story of the church is one of endurance, strength, hope and victory.