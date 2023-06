The eatery says the Waco-based couple was kind enough to take a picture with their crew and sign a cap.

ATHENS, Texas — Its not every day a celebrity stops in the Piney Woods!

But, that's exactly what happened at one East Texas restaurant.

Chip and Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper fame dropped by WaWa's Seafood Shack in Athens recently.

The eatery says the Waco-based couple was kind enough to take a picture with their crew and sign a cap.