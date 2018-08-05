Chireno ISD plans to cancel school for students on Thursday, May 10, 2018 to mourn the loss of seventh grader Kenadee Williams and her father, Tommy Williams who died after a head-on vehicle crash on Monday.

According to the district's Facebook page, Tommy was a CHS alumni, and funeral services for both he and Kenadee will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Chireno ISD gym.

Students who have been scheduled to take the EOC exam for U.S. History still need to report to school, but will be released when testing is finished.

The district also asks their community to keep praying for the Williams family.

