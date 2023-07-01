Chit Chat Corner: Perfect timing

A long-awaited grand opening and ribbon cutting took place last weekend, and the timing couldn’t have been any more perfect.

KILGORE, Texas — A long-awaited grand opening and ribbon cutting took place last weekend, and the timing couldn’t have been any more perfect. Hagen Knox, owner of Overton Hardware, kept his word it would happen after the last of supply shipments arrived. Now, the store carries lumber and various outdoor materials as well as name-brand hardware making it a convenient stop for citizens of Overton, Arp, Troup and other neighboring communities.

Last Saturday, he and his team held quite an extravaganza for the grand opening event, offering games for kids and adults, lots of food, cold drinks and door prizes.

Little did he know a storm the night before would take out electricity to homes in the outlying area, and he began telling those who showed up for the grand opening to notify those without electricity to come and eat, get something to drink, and cool off. And he didn’t hesitate to send out food for delivery to those who couldn’t make it into town.