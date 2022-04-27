Choice named next Smith County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace

Quincy Beavers Jr. worked for Smith County for 40 years, with 28 of those serving as justice of the peace.

TYLER, Texas — Following the resignation of longtime officeholder Quincy Beavers Jr., the Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday appointed Democratic primary winner Derrick Choice as the interim Smith County Pct. 1 justice of the peace.

Commissioners voted unanimously to name Choice as the interim justice of the peace, replacing the Beavers, who resigned last week due to health problems.

Choice defeated Beavers in the Democratic primary for the position in March and he is unopposed in the November election. He will now step into the position eight months earlier than expected.



"The opportunity to start early kind of took me by surprise, but I’m excited to get to work I’m excited to get to work for the citizens of Smith County and for the citizens in Precinct 1," Choice said. "I do realize that I stand on the shoulders of a true giant and that of Judge Quincy Beavers who serve this community for 28 years."



Choice will step into the position immediately with guidance from other justices of the peace in Smith County.

“I know the citizens of JP 1 have appreciated his service to Precinct 1,” Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton said of Beavers. “We want to thank him for the amazing job he has done for our citizens.”

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran also showed his appreciation for Beavers’ service to the county.

Choice will serve as interim until he officially becomes justice of the peace on Jan. 1 after the November general election.

“I spoke with Derrick Choice last week and he is ready and willing to step into that position,” Hampton said. “We know he will do a great job for the citizens of Precinct 1.”