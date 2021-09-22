State Rep. Chris Paddie says he's not running for re-election

MARSHALL, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from 2019.
State Rep. Chris Paddie (R-Marshall) announced Wednesday in a press release that he would not see re-election.
Paddie's district covers Harrison, Panola, Shelby, Sabine, Cass and Marion Counties.
“Serving as State Representative for the people of East Texas has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Paddie said. “I’m proud of the many accomplishments and landmark reforms my colleagues and I have delivered during my service as State Representative."
