Fifty ladies walked across the stage tonight, each having overcome challenges to get where they are today.

Christian Woman's Job Corps is a 12-week program that helps teach women job skills that prepares them for the future.

The graduation was held at First Baptist Church of Tyler. Families and friends came out to celebrate their accomplishments.

Several of the woman overcame homelessness and poverty. They tell me they are proud to be graduates and excited to make a positive impact on the world.

© 2018 KYTX