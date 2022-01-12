Christmas parade in Tyler kicks off holiday festivities

2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade

TYLER, Texas — The holiday festivities kicked off with the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade and the tree lighting ceremony on the square.

"Lots of great lights, great bands," said the Mumuy Family who attended the parade.

Those were just some of the sights and sounds the Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade had to offer. On a brisk December eve, many gathered around the square to officially celebrate the beginning of the holidays.

"Ten years since I was little with my family, my whole family, and now I bring my kids," said parade-goer Carolina Hernandez.

For her, the parade has become a tradition and now a full circle in life.

"I work at Chick-fil-A and they bring the cows and I used to be a cow in the parade and now I bring my kids to look at them," said Hernandez.

And for others, like the Mumuy Family, it was their first time enjoying the festivities.

"It’s great. It’s been great. I love the community out and about it’s been a great time."

And it wouldn’t be a Christmas parade without some Texas style snow...and of course a Christmas tree. This year’s Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Child to light up the tree was Hannah Harlow.

From Texas sized cars to funky cars to even our CBS19 crew, this parade is definitely on the nice list.