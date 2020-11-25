Christmas tree goes up in downtown Tyler

The tree is from Merkert's Tree Farm in Beckville.

TYLER, Texas — Christmas trees are a hallmark of the season, and the city of Tyler has a treat for your holiday viewing pleasure.

A 20' Leyland Cypress tree was planted Tuesday at the center of T.B. Butler Plaza on The Square in downtown Tyler.

"We are getting our Christmas tree set up. We just got it from a tree farm," said Angela Bennis, recreation manager with the City of Tyler.

The tree is from Merkert's Tree Farm in Beckville. The tree and other holiday decorations on the square will remain until the new year for residents and visitors to enjoy.