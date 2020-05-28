TYLER, Texas — Bradley-Thompson Tower at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital has been in the works for about three years. On Saturday, the tower will officially open, making it the largest emergency room in Tyler.

"Our goal here is to eliminate waits and get patients into seeing their physician and their nurse quicker," said CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances President and CEO Chris Glenney.

Glenney says he is thrilled Bradley-Thompson Tower is finally opening to the public and is confident that with the technological advancements in the emergency room.

He says the new facility will be a whole new and improved experience for patients.

"We've got a much larger space, a better design space," said Glenney. "It really is nothing like our existing emergency room. There is no comparison."

On hospitals' website, it says the new emergency room will result in shorter waiting times. Also, time to triage and clinical visits will be 50% faster.