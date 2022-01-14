CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic expands podiatry team in advance of new facility opening

New physician expands access for patients ahead of the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute Opening in May.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The multitude of East Texas patients in need of difficult, often life-changing foot, ankle and lower-leg care will have improved access closer to home with the addition of Jacob Dougherty, DPM to the CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Podiatry team in Longview.

“Podiatry is a critically important specialty for this community because it serves not only patients with injuries, but also plays a crucial role in treating complications from ongoing illnesses like diabetes,” said Brandy Moore, Vice President Physician Practice Operations, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “Dr. Dougherty will be a tremendous asset to our patients here in Longview and across Northeast Texas right away and as we continue to grow CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic expanding access to patients with the opening of the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute.”

Dr. Dougherty received his undergraduate degree at Kansas State University before earning his doctorate of podiatric medicine from Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine. He finished his residency at Louis Stokes VAMC in Cleveland, Ohio, before completing a post-graduate surgical fellowship in foot and ankle reconstruction and limb-salvage at the Family Foot and Leg Center in Naples, Florida.

“Podiatry is a specialty where I can make a real impact on the daily lives and well-being of my patients,” said Dr. Dougherty. “Regardless of their conditions and whether they are young or just young-at-heart, I enjoy spending time with my patients and helping them get to where they need to be. I look forward to working collaboratively with the outstanding Podiatry team and everyone at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic.”