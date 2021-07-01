Christus Good Shepherd breaks ground on cardiac center

Christus Good Shepherd Health System broke ground Thursday on its new, $8.5 million Cardiovascular Center of Excellence.
The 21,500-square-foot facility, at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, will offer cardiovascular care services for East Texans.
"It really marks a milestone in cardiovascular care, and we couldn't be more proud today to be here to present this to the community," said Todd Hancock, chief executive officer of Christus Good Shepherd Health System.
