CHRISTUS Good Shepherd COVID-19 Vaccination Hub postponed due to weather

Those with appointments are being rescheduled to the first weekend in March.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The CHRISTUS Good Shepherd COVID-19 Vaccination Hub Clinic scheduled for this weekend, Feb. 20 and 21, is being postponed due to a vaccine shipment delay caused by the winter storm.

Those with an appointment scheduled for Feb. 20 and 21, will be automatically rescheduled for the same time slot on the dates below:

Saturday, Feb. 20 (2nd dose appointments) will be rescheduled for Friday, Mar. 5

Sunday, Feb. 21 (1st dose appointments) will be rescheduled for Sunday, Mar. 7

"We want to reassure those affected that rescheduling the Feb. 20, second dose appointments for Mar. 5, is still in keeping with current CDC guidelines for administering the Pfizer vaccine," Will Knous, a spokesman for CHRISTUS Health said.

Even though a 21-day interval is recommended for the second Pfizer vaccine, it can still be administered up to 42 days, or 6 weeks, after the first dose.

Individuals will receive a text or phone call alerting them of their new appointment. If you are unable to attend your appointment on either of the rescheduled dates and need to cancel, call 877-335-5746.

You will also receive a text, phone or email confirmation 72 hours prior to the new appointment. You may confirm or cancel your appointment at that time.