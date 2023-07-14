CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview receives national recognition for heart attack patients

“This is a tremendous honor and achievement for the community and patients of the Longview region,” said Chief of Cardiology Dr. James McClish.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview has earned the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023 for high-level cardiac care for patients, according to a recent press release.

This is the first time this hospital has received this achievement and is also the only facility in Longview to be granted the honor. This hospital is one of just 262 hospitals countrywide to be recognized.

This award recognizes the commitment and success in implementing and achieving a high standard for all cardiac patients as depicted by the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association guidelines.



In receiving the Platinum Performance Award, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital has successfully mastered and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures.