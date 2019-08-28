LONGVIEW, Texas — Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview is set to open a 24-hour obstetric-designated emergency department today to improve the quality of maternal care.

The OB emergency department, which is next to the labor and delivery unit, will be staffed by a team of four full-time hospitalists, Christus said.

They all are board-certified OB/GYN doctors, and one OB/GYN doctor will be on duty per shift, along with nurses, medical assistants “and a variety of other people,” said Mark Anderson, chief medical officer of Christus Good Shepherd Health System.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.