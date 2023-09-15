Christus Health donates $275,000 to Gregg County non-profits

Christus Health gas awarded almost $3 million to 42 nonprofit organizations across Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Christus Health gas awarded almost $3 million to 42 nonprofit organizations across Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana. About a quarter of that funding, $800,000, will make its way to 10 groups in Northeast Texas that provide different forms of community support.

Approximately $275,000 of the amount is carved out for Gregg County recipients.

Those recipients include the East Texas Food Bank, which is opening a new community food pantry Sept. 19 in Longview; Newgate Mission, a homeless shelter based on Moberly Avenue; as well as Buckner Children and Family Services, a Longview foster care facility.