CHRISTUS Health gives tips to help parents gear up their kids for new school year

Larsen advises parents to gradually start a child’s new bedtime routine days, if not weeks ahead of the start of school.

TYLER, Texas — It’s back-to-school season for students across Texas, which means there will be some adjustments families are encouraged to work through.

A big change for children as they make the switch from summer mode to school is their sleep. The demands of back-to-school schedules can make getting adequate sleep seem daunting.

“A good night’s sleep helps the body repair itself, promotes growth, builds a strong immune system and even enhances memory and problem-solving abilities,” said Dr. David Larsen, family medicine physician with CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic.

He says it is important to have a consistent schedule, going to bed and waking up and the same time each day, to regulate the body’s internal clock.

Exercise also plays a key role in child development.

“Ideally, children would do a combination of exercises to include aerobatic activities like swimming, cycling and dancing, along with muscle-strengthening exercises like push-ups, climbing, and gymnastics,” said Larsen.

Along with sleep and exercise, Dr. Courtney Smith, a pediatrician with CHRISTUS Children’s, says there are some additional elements to keep in mind such a healthy diet, good hygiene, stress management, staying hydrated and remaining up to date on vaccinations.

“All of these play a vital role in keeping our little ones healthy, so it’s important to ensure we’re loading them up on nutrient rich food that will provide them with the necessary vitamins to help fight germs,” said Smith.

An additional back-to-school tip is having kids wear their backpacks correctly, to avoid any damage to their spines.

“Try to carry what is only necessary and make sure to choose a backpack with padded straps and multiple compartments to distribute the weight more evenly,” said Larsen.

Larsen also added that an often-overlooked aspect to returning to school is time management; which is something everyone can improve on.