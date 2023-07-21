CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital earns National Recognition for cardiac patient care

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital is one of just 262 hospitals nationwide to receive this award and one of just 32 in Texas.

“Earning this prestigious recognition represents a commitment to our community and our ongoing commitment to excellence in cardiac care,” said Deb Chelette, vice president of cardiovascular services.

This award recognizes the continuous success in implementing and achieving a higher standard of care for all cardiac patients as outlined by the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.



“Receiving this recognition represents not only our quality, but also our commitment as a system and as a team, from everyone in the emergency department, to our prehospital partners, the cath lab, and into our world-class heart hospital,” said Jamie Moore, clinical director, Cardiovascular Center of Excellence at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that over 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack annually.

A heart attack happens when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle.