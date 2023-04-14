Christus Mother Frances Hospital therapy garden to provide positive outlet for patient

People like Sara Martin, an occupational therapist with the neuro-ICU floor of the hospital, worked to rejuvenate a garden on the fourth floor.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — For many patients, staying long term in a hospital can be challenging, daunting and even a tad boring. For some, it can be downright depressing.

Thanks to the efforts of Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, a garden is available for those who either need a break from the drabness of a hospital room or are in need of sensory therapy.

People like Sara Martin, an occupational therapist with the neuro-ICU floor of the hospital, worked to rejuvenate a garden on the fourth floor.