Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler honored for using trees to improve human health

TYLER, Texas — Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler was named a Tree Campus Healthcare institution by the Arbor Day Foundation in recognition of the hospital making an impact on wellness through tree planting.

The Arbor Day Foundation's Tree Campus Healthcare program seeks to transform community health and save lives through the health benefits that come from trees. The distinction also recognizes institutions that have an impact on wellness using tree planting, education and community engagement.

This is the third year that Christus Mother Frances has earned the recognition by meeting five program standards. These expectations include having an advisory committee, facility tree care plan, community forestry project, a celebration event and a financial investment toward a tree care plan or projects, according to the hospital system.

“At Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System, stewardship is one of our core values, and that means stewardship over God’s creation,” said Aaron Martinez, grounds manager and certified arborist at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System. “Research has shown that an increase in a community’s tree canopy has been known to have an impact on the health of that community – it promotes physical activity, reduces urban temperatures and even helps lower stress."

According to Christus' announcement, the Tree Campus Healthcare mission is to improve human health outcomes by having inpatient healthcare facilities partner with local community forestry programs as well as bettering the condition of the community forest.