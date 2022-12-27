Christus Mother Frances Hospital opens milk donor program for new moms

The hospital is partnering with Northeast Texas Milk Bank to provide new mothers access to breast milk.

TYLER, Texas — Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler is lending a helping hand to new mothers who aren't able to breastfeed or need a supply of breast milk with their Donor Milk to Go program.

They're partnering with the Northeast Texas Milk Bank to provide breast milk for purchase up until a mother's natural milk comes in, which is about three to four days after giving birth.

Milk is provided by volunteers within the community. Christus Associate Abbey Alexander was the first donor and has already donated breast milk twice.

“After watching one of my friends use donor milk for her kids, I learned how donor milk is utilized for anyone who needs it for their babies,” said Alexander. “Being able to donate has truly been one of the best things I have ever done, and I am so grateful that Christus has found the importance and value of becoming a donation location for our amazing community.”

As of now, 84 donor orders have been provided equaling to about 168 bottles of milk.

Christus Mother Frances is currently the only location in East Texas with this program. Prior to this program starting, patients would have to pick up breast milk from Dallas.

“We are able to now provide a service that was not available in Tyler previously,” said Melanie Miller, Women’s Center clinical director. “We are providing the best nutrition available to our patients next to their own mother’s milk. We are helping support our patients’ breastfeeding goals.”