SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — The supply of N95 masks has been a concern for the U.S. health system throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In Sulphur Springs, CHRISTUS Mother Frances has created a mobile N95 mask cleaning system.

Keith Kelley, Director of Administrative Services at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Sulphur Springs says he got the after seeing a study from the University of Nebraska.

“They released it all to anyone who needed to use it. So we took their study and incorporated it into a mobile trailer, instead of inside a building,” Kelley said.

Kelley decided to make the cleaning system portable because of the needs in rural East Texas

“We wanted to be able to go around to some of the smaller facilities who couldn't furnish their own, couldn't afford to get their own, didn't have the means," Kelley said. "So we pretty much took what [the University of Nebraska] had, put it inside a trailer and got it going."

This cleaning system works better than the typical disinfectant. It uses ultraviolet (UV) lights to break down the virus at its deepest level.

“The UV light actually breaks down the DNA profile of the virus so that it can't live. It gets into the molecular level and breaks that," Kelley said. "So that's how it's killing the virus."

Kelley says this is not exclusive to CHRISTUS Mother Frances facilities and they are offering this cleaning service to all the local businesses in the area.

“We are doing them for our local employers here in town. And then all other Christmas hospitals that we have around the area that needed,” Kelley said, “They've actually donated things to us during this crisis, you know, mask, jail, different things. So it's just some way that we could give back a little bit.”