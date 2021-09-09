Christus to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Tyler ISD staff, students and families

“We have a longstanding relationship with Tyler ISD and with this community, and we are excited to be able to work together to once again meet the needs of our community by providing health care services to our educators,” said Dr. James Stanford, assistant institute chair of primary care at Christus Trinity Clinic. “Teachers, coaches, administrators, school staff, parents and everyone that helps ensure our children learn are vital to the growth and development of this community, and Christus Trinity Clinic is proud to have the chance to help them protect themselves and our kids.”