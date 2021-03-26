CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Tyler to host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Saturday for those 16 and older

The clinic will take place at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 520 E. Douglas Blvd., from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Tyler for all adults (ages 16 and older) on Saturday.

The clinic will take place at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 520 E. Douglas Blvd., from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Appointments are open to all ages 16 and older and are currently available to be scheduled online at vaccinate.christushealth.org (use the yellow CHRISTY bot icon). An appointment is required.

Once an appointment has been made, individuals are asked to adhere to the clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of the caregivers and other community residents alike:

Please arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.

Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.

Wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.

Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.

COVID-19 VACCINE

The COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and from Pfizer will be administered in two doses. For the Pfizer vaccine, the second shot is given 21 days after the first dose. The second Moderna vaccine is given 28 days after the first dose. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose.

Beginning Monday, March 29, all adults in Texas will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has directed vaccine providers to prioritize people 80-years-old or older when scheduling appointments and accommodate anyone in that age group who presents for vaccination, whether or not they have an appointment, by immediately moving them to the front of the line. That will ensure vaccination of anyone 80 or older with as small a burden on themselves as possible.

WHAT TO EXPECT AFTER GETTING THE COVID-19 VACCINE

The new COVID-19 vaccination will help protect you from getting COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC says you may have some side effects, which are normal signs your body is building protection. These side effects may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days.

Pain on the arm you got the shot

Swelling in the area where you got the shot

Fever

Chills

Tiredness

Headache

If you have pain or discomfort, talk to your doctor about taking an over-the-counter medicine, such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen.

To reduce pain and discomfort where you got the shot:

Apply a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the area.

Use or exercise your arm.

To reduce discomfort from fever:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Dress lightly.

WHEN TO CALL THE DOCTOR

In most cases, discomfort from fever or pain is normal. Contact your doctor or healthcare provider:

If the redness or tenderness where you got the shot increases after 24 hours

If your side effects are worrying you or do not seem to be going away after a few days

REMEMBER

Side effects may feel like flu and even affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days.

With most COVID-19 vaccines, you will need two shots in order for them to work. Get the second shot even if you have side effects after the first shot, unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to get a second shot.

It takes time for your body to build protection after any vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines that require two shots may not protect you until a week or two after your second shot.

It’s important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic as we learn more about how COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions. Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others, stay at least 6 feet away from others, avoid crowds, and wash your hands often.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM THE CDC

FACT: COVID-19 vaccines will not give you COVID-19

None of the COVID-19 vaccines approved or currently in development in the United States use the live virus that causes COVID-19. The goal for each of them is to teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Sometimes this process can cause symptoms, such as fever.

It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity after vaccination. That means it’s possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection.

FACT: COVID-19 vaccines will not cause you to test positive on COVID-19 viral tests

Vaccines that have been approved or are currently in clinical trials in the United States won’t cause you to test positive on viral tests, which are used to see if you have a current infection.

If your body develops an immune response, which is the goal of vaccination, there is a possibility you may test positive on some antibody tests. Antibody tests indicate you had a previous infection and that you may have some level of protection against the virus. Experts are currently looking at how COVID-19 vaccination may affect antibody testing results.

FACT: People who have gotten sick with COVID-19 may still benefit from getting vaccinated

Due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact re-infection with COVID-19 is possible, people may be advised to get a COVID-19 vaccine even if they have been sick with COVID-19 before.

At this time, experts do not know how long someone is protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. The immunity someone gains from having an infection, called natural immunity, varies from person to person. Some early evidence suggests natural immunity may not last very long.