Christus Trinity Mother Frances breaks ground on 24-hour emergency care center in Lindale

“In 1992 when I came to Lindale, you couldn’t get a band-aid in the middle of the night. We’ve come a long way,” the Lindale mayor said.

LINDALE, Texas — Northeast Texas leaders, government officials, administrators and caregivers united in Lindale Tuesday to celebrate the beginning of construction of a new around-the-clock emergency care center.

The state-of-the-art emergency care center is 12,900 square feet and will serve as a full-scale emergency department onsite at the HealthPark in Lindale. It will house 11 exam rooms, one trauma room, four intake rooms and a full-service imaging center (including advanced imaging services and a laboratory for easier access to test results).

The medical staff will consist of certified emergency medicine physicians and nurses who will join the specialty providers in cardiac, orthopedics, sleep, podiatry and oncology.

JT Brown, medical director of the emergency department at Christus Mother Frances in Tyler, is a Lindale native and excited for new availability.