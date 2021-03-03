CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances limits visitors due to COVID-19

Only one visitor per patient is now allowed in the building at one time.

TYLER, Texas — On Monday, August 23, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances will begin to only allow one visitor per patient due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

"We value your health and safety and are doing everything we can to minimize the risk of spread of infectious disease throughout our community, including the coronavirus (COVID-19)," CHRISTUS officials said in a Facebook post.

Visitors must now also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before being allowed into the hospital and everyone must wear a mask. COVID-positive visitors will be denied entry.

"We know how important it is to our patients that their support systems be available while they are in the hospital," the Facebook post continued. "But in order to keep our patients, their visitors and our Associates safe, it’s important that all visitors follow our updated guidelines when they visit our facilities. We thank you for your continued support."

Find the full guidelines below:

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Jacksonville, South Tyler