CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances unveils new cancer center

More than 100 people gathered Friday morning at the hospital for the opening ceremony.

TYLER, Texas — Friday morning, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances unveiled the Louise Herrington Cancer Center at the now finished Bradley-Thompson Tower in Tyler.

More than 100 people gathered at the hospital for the opening ceremony. Christus says the center will bring a new level of cancer patient care to East Texas.

"It's dedicated to cancer patients, whether they're surgical, whether it's medical oncology or phase one studies," said Eastern Texas Regional Medical Director for Texas Oncology, Mark Saunders.

"It will be for cancer patients who have undergone major cancer operations who are getting chemotherapy," said Christus Oncology Institute Director Steven Curley.

CHRISTUS says in most hospitals across the country, cancer patients recovering from surgeries end up on different floors based on the type of surgery. The creation of the new cancer center allows for patients to be in one area.

"Now they will all be in one dedicated unit, and the nursing staff are all specially trained to take care of cancer patients," Curley said. "Now, we can provide that same service right here in Tyler for patients, not only in Smith County but throughout northeast Texas."

In addition to the cancer center, CHRISTUS announced the Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute that is set to open in the summer of 2022.

"This is going to be just north of our campus and it's going to be state of the ark," Saunders said. "The most modern radiation equipment. One place to get all of your care and it will be state of the ark, and there will be probably nothing like it."