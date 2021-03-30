Mt. Enterprise church loses steeple, but not faith after Saturday tornado

Tornados tore through Cherokee, Rusk and Panola Counties on Saturday leaving destruction in their path.

MT ENTERPRISE, Texas — The First United Methodist Church in Mt. Enterprise suffered serious damage following a tornado Saturday night.

“Saturday about five we were in our fellowship hall across the road from the church having a Passover meal, a volunteer fireman from Mt. Enterprise was here, thank God,” said Billy Bledsoe, Lay Minister First United Methodist. “He said hey y’all we need to take cover a tornado is coming towards us.”

The church was hit, and the steeple fell. The inside suffered damage as well due to the bell falling straight down into the building.

“Our whole bell tower, the bell just went down. It fell through the whole tower and just splintered, just destroyed everything in the ceiling, took out the electric and damage the floor,” said Bledsoe.