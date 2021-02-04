Tyler churches encourage people to come worship, find community with campaign

In response to the pandemic-related disconnect, local churches came together to create the Gather Again Campaign.

Local church leaders in Tyler are calling people to find community their houses of worship, especially after the isolation they have been through during the pandemic.

The Gather Again Campaign encourages people to put aside virtual church services and come back to worship in person where they can see others and once again find a community within their church.