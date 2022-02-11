East Texas churches discuss political influence with Election Day approaching

With Election Day less than a week away, some church-goers seek guidance from their pastors as to who they should vote for.

TYLER, Texas — The church has become more than a place of worship. In addition to pastors preaching the gospel, in come cases, they also express their political views.

Pastor Darryl Bowdre, lead pastor of Southcentral Church of Christ, says it’s important now more than ever for churches to get politically involved.

“Because of the political climate that we're living in now, it's very important for us to be involved,” Bowdre said. “We stress it as a church that you've got to go in and not only vote, but be educated to the issues that we're dealing with that affect us.”

Pastor Bowdre has preached the gospel for over 40 years. He says it's important to use his platform to not only preach, but to educate his congregation on the political issues that affect not just all people, but the Black community.

"The Civil Rights Movement cannot be divorced from the Black church, it's where it started, with us," Bowdre said. "It is still very important for us to direct people to teach people because politics affects our everyday lives. It's sometimes unpopular, some people may even consider it dangerous or even skirting the line but what we're called to be and do calls for us to sometimes walk that thin line.”

While some pastors may agree with Pastor Bowdre on his perspective, Pastor Rod Truly, lead pastor of New Life Worship Center, has a different perspective.

"New Life is a multicultural congregation so, therefore, we try to be very objective," Truly added. “It's unfortunate that many pulpiteers, pastors, evangelists, teachers, will politicize their congregations. When it comes to personality and charisma, and political party, I think that we have to be very careful as leaders in the community not to polarize race against race or democrats against republicans."

According to the federal law, churches and other nonprofit organizations are banned from endorsing political candidates.

Pastor Bowdre says with that law in place, he finds other ways to keep his congregation informed on political candidates.

“We often host political forums, and we invite everybody, Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, independent, everybody to come and express their views,” Bowdre added “But then we know which candidate speaks in our best interest and the best interest of our community.”

Despite their difference of opinion, one thing both pastors support is the importance of voting.

“That's the first message that we send to our church, everyone should vote," Truly added. "It is our privilege and it is our responsibility, especially as a Christian believer.”

With the stakes high this election season, Bowdre says it's important to remember those who fought for our right to vote.