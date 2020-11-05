TYLER, Texas — East Texans celebrated Mother's day in a variety of different ways with some meeting in person and others celebrating at a distance.

A couple dozen people gathered at Redeeming Grace Fellowship Church, also known as Grace Chapel Assembly of God, in Tyler for a Mother's Day concert.

A few gathered by the stage but most people stayed in or next to their cars to listen.

"Let's get back to some semblance of normal, whatever that is going to be and let's just worship Jesus and mom at the same time," said Pastor Mike Davis of Reedeming Grace Fellowship.

Davis and the entire church wanted to do something for Mother's Day that gave parishioners a chance to get out of the house.

"What I've maintained all along is you do what you feel safe and comfortable for you to do," said Davis. "There's no pressure on anybody."

The staff at Rose Trail Nursing and Rehab in Tyler brought their residents outside and their families drove by wishing them all a happy Mother's Day.

"We thought it would be a good opportunity to let our residents see their family members," said Administer Keith Koealer. "A lot of them with the Coronavirus going on having able to see him other than through FaceTime or talking to them through a window or through a glass door."

Koealer says the pandemic and subsequent lockdown has been a difficult experience for many of the residents because they are separated from their families. However, the parade gave the residents a chance to celebrate and smile.

"They're really glad that we planed this and I know their families are really excited, probably more than even the residents because they're the ones that really wanted to see them and thought this was awesome," said Koealer.