Tyler church's iconic cross lifted to top of new steeple

A bell tower dedication is set for Sunday, July 25, at 10:45 a.m.

TYLER, Texas — A Rose City landmark has been restored.

According to First Christian Church in Tyler, the church's original cross was lifted to the top of their new steeple around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

"More than 110 feet tall, drivers crossing the busiest intersection in East Texas can't miss this much-missed Tyler icon," the church said in a statement.

The church sits at the intersection of Loop 323 and S. Broadway Ave. The congregation ha been a staple in Tyler since the late 1800s.

"We've received so many calls and messages about all the activity and the return of our steeple and cross, the church said. :The carillon music will return as the speakers are installed later this week."