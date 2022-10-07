x
Churros restaurant planned for Longview shopping center

Longview resident Luis Castanon plans to open Mr. Churro in the former Brian and Scott's Snowball location.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The former home of a longtime snow cone business will get a new flavor in life and a new look.

Longview resident Luis Castanon plans to open Mr. Churro in the former Brian and Scott's Snowball location in the parking lot of what was long known as Chaparral Plaza in Longview. 

Castanon is a local home builder, and his sisters, Kim and Genesis, will join him in helping operate the business featuring the traditional Mexican dessert as well as coffees from South America and espresso.

