CITY OFFICIAL: New Chuy's Tex-Mex coming to Longview

If you live in Longview, soon you won't have to drive to Tyler to get a taste of Chuy's Tex-Mex restaurant.
According to Longview City Councilman Temple Carpenter III, Chuy's is opening a new location in Longview.
Carpenter says the new eatery will be located next to Raising Canes, which is housed at 212 E. Loop 281.
Chuy's currently has restaurants in the following Texas cities:
- Amarillo
- Austin
- College Station
- Corpus Christi
- Dallas-Fort Worth
- El Paso
- Houston
- San Antonio
- Midland
- San Marcos
- Tyler
- Waco
According to the company's website, the original Chuy's opened in Austin on April 16, 1982, in "an old, abandoned Texas Barbeque joint on iconic Barton Springs Rd."
