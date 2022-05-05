CITY OFFICIAL: New Chuy's Tex-Mex coming to Longview

Longview City Councilman Temple Carpenter III says the new eatery will be located next to Raising Canes, which is housed at 212 E. Loop 281.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from May 2022 regarding the origin of Cinco de Mayo.

If you live in Longview, soon you won't have to drive to Tyler to get a taste of Chuy's Tex-Mex restaurant.

According to Longview City Councilman Temple Carpenter III, Chuy's is opening a new location in Longview.

Carpenter says the new eatery will be located next to Raising Canes, which is housed at 212 E. Loop 281.

Coming soon to our beautiful town!!! Posted by Temple Carpenter III on Thursday, May 19, 2022

Chuy's currently has restaurants in the following Texas cities:

Amarillo

Austin

College Station

Corpus Christi

Dallas-Fort Worth

El Paso

Houston

San Antonio

Midland

San Marcos

Tyler

Waco