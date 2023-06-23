Gourmet cinnamon roll shop to reopen in Tyler under new ownership

The post also said Cinnaholic is looking to hire and those interested can apply at cinnaholic.com/jobs and select the Texas-Tyler location.

TYLER, Texas — Cinnamon roll lovers rejoice! Cinnaholic, a gourmet cinnamon shop franchise, is coming back to Tyler after closing its doors in February.

In a Facebook post shared Friday, Cinnaholic said the shop is coming back to Tyler under new ownership. People should stay tuned for a reopening celebration announcement.

The post also said Cinnaholic is looking to hire and those interested can apply at cinnaholic.com/jobs and select the Texas-Tyler location.

Before it closed, Cinnaholic was located in the Village at Cumberland shopping center in Tyler. The shop's Facebook page still has the same address listed.