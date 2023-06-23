Gourmet cinnamon roll shop to reopen in Tyler under new ownership

TYLER, Texas — Cinnamon roll lovers rejoice! Cinnaholic, a gourmet cinnamon shop franchise, is coming back to Tyler after closing its doors in February.
In a Facebook post shared Friday, Cinnaholic said the shop is coming back to Tyler under new ownership. People should stay tuned for a reopening celebration announcement.
The post also said Cinnaholic is looking to hire and those interested can apply at cinnaholic.com/jobs and select the Texas-Tyler location.
Before it closed, Cinnaholic was located in the Village at Cumberland shopping center in Tyler. The shop's Facebook page still has the same address listed.
In the previous Facebook post in February, past owners said the Cinnaholic brand is experiencing great growth, but some locations work better for its "gourmet cinnamon roll experience than others."