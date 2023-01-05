TICKETS ON SALE: Cirque Italia's Water Circus is coming to Tyler!

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door, and range from $10-$50.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above highlights Cirque Italia's recent show in Waco.

A new type of circus is making a splash in the Rose City!

Cirque Italia's Water Circus will set up in the parking lot of the Broadway Square Mall, located at 4601 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler, for five days in January.

"The stage holds 35,000 gallons of water that performers dazzle over while thrilling the audience with every move," Cirque Italia said. "With this unique feature under the tent, guests will be surprised, for it’s a show of its own. At Cirque Italia, the high-energy acts swing from ropes, flip over trapezes, and zip by on BMX bikes and roller skates—pushing the boundaries of human ability. Founder Manuel Rebecchi — the nephew of Moira Orfei, the world-renowned queen of the Italian circus — combined his family's pedigree with his own groundbreaking ideas to form a company that leaves crowds breathless and competitors hurrying to catch up."

The event will take place Jan. 19-22, with show times as follows:

Thursday, Jan. 19 - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan, 20 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 - 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22 - 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22 - 4:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here or at the door, and range from $10-$50. The event is running a promotion for every Adult ticket purchased in level two or level 3, you get a free Children's ticker. Please use the promotion code: FACEFREE.

💦 TYLER, TX❗️NEW YEAR! 2023 - WATER CIRCUS • JANUARY 19 - 22 at the @broadwaysquare 》》 Reserve or CALL☎ NOW for the best... Posted by Cirque Italia on Thursday, December 22, 2022