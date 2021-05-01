BBB alerts citizens to be on the lookout for text messaging scams

BBB scam tracker shows scammers impersonating well-known companies and offering discounts.

TYLER, Texas — The Better Business Bureau says citizens should be on the lookout for text messaging scams. Officials say the BBB Scam Tracker has seen numerous reports of scammers impersonating well-known companies and offering discounts, some of which are COVID-19 themed.

How the Scam Works

You receive a test message from a large, reputable company. The message claims that due to the pandemic, the company would like to help people out by offering them an amazing deal. These range from free or discounted services to gift cards and cash.

Consumers reported receiving the following text messages using the following messages:

"COVID-19 REFUND. VERIZON COMPANY is giving out $950 to all users of our Verizon service, if yes kindly text your Verizon"

"Due to the pandemic, Hulu is giving everyone a free 1-year subscription to help you stay at home. Get yours here [link]

"AT&T...Sorry for the coverage issues...Here's a little gift: [link]"

Other texts impersonate companies like Walmart, Amazon, Costco, and USPS with the intent of stealing personal information. When you click on the link, you may be prompted to log into a lookalike website that scammers use to get hold of your login ID and password. With that information, scammers can access your accounts and even make purchases using your saved payment methods.

The latest BBB Scam Tracker reports mention Hulu, Netflix, and Verizon, but watch out for scammers impersonating other companies as well.

How to avoid Text Message Scams

Treat messages from unknown senders with caution. If you receive a message from a number you don't recognize, be careful. Many companies engage in SMS marketing, but keep in mind that consumers must opt in to receive messages. If you haven't given a company permission to text you, it's probably a scam.

Don't click on links from strangers. Scammers often send shortened links that don't let you see where they really lead in the body of their text message. If you click the link, you could be directed to a dangerous website, or you could download malware onto your device.

Confirm deals directly with the company before you accept. If you are really hoping the deal is legitimate, go to the company's official website and send them an e-mail, or call to inquire. The company can let you know if the deal is real or not.

Install antivirus software on your computer and mobile devices. This kind of scam can come from text messages or e-mails, so make sure all your electronics are protected. Antivirus software can scan for malware and alert you before you open a malicious website link.

Alert the company. It will help them fight the problem. AT&T and Verizon are asking consumers to forward suspicious messages to 7726 (SPAM).

Learn more about this kind of scam by reading the BBB Tip on phishing scams. Read about a similar scam that offers you a discount on your utility bills and scams mentioning Hulu and Netflix.