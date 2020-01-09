Group gathers in Marshall to protest police brutality

MARSHALL, Texas — A small group of citizens gathered in downtown Marshall on Sunday in order to accomplish several things — to protest police brutality and the recent shooting of Jacob Blake, to encourage residents to register to vote and last but not least, to get out and vote, in order to make a change in regard to systemic racism.
The Conversation and Marshall Against Violence (MAV) teamed up to lead the event.
Blake is a 29-year-old Wisconsin man who was shot seven times by a police officer last week while the officer was trying to detain him after allegedly violating a restraining order stemming from a sexual assault.
