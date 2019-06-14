TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler will host the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Lindsey Park, located at 12557 Spur 364 West, on Thursday, July 4.

The event will kick off at 4 p.m., the fireworks show will begin after dark at around 9:15 p.m. The park gate located off of Spur 364 will open at 2 p.m., admission is free.

Attendees are asked to arrive early for prime parking. Carpooling is highly recommended to help alleviate traffic congestion.

Tyler Transit buses will be available, running every 25 to 30 minutes to transport attendees to the park at no charge from the following locations:

Harvey Hall, 2000 W. Front St.

Tyler Junior College West Campus, 1530 S SW Loop 323

Tyler Independent School District, 1319 Earl Campbell Pkwy.

The Kids’ Zone and concessions will begin at 4 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. Live entertainment will include music from the Groove Slaves.

Alcohol, smoking and private fireworks will be prohibited at the park.

For more information, you may visit Tyler Parks and Recreation or call (903) 531-1370.