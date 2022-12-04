City advises Longview residents to monitor water usage

According to information from the city, charges for sewer water — the wastewater discharged from homes to the sewer treatment plant — is not metered. Instead, rates are based on household water usage during the colder months of November, December and January.

City spokesman Richard Yeakley said the reason winter months are used as a measure is because they provide a more accurate picture of water that's actually entering the sewer system. Without variables to consider such as residents using water to fill their pools or water their yards during the summer, the winter months are a more precise reflection of water usage, he said.